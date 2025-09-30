Man accused of shooting at cars in Butler County

Michael Davenport (Middletown Division of Police)
By WHIO Staff

MIDDLETOWN — A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at cars in Butler County, according to the Middletown Division of Police.

On Sept. 18, officers received reports of several car windows being shot out.

While investigating, officers pulled over Michael Davenport, who matched the description.

The division said multiple BB guns and a rifle were allegedly found inside Davenport’s car during the stop.

Davenport was arrested and charged with criminal damaging and aggravated menacing.

Any community members who might have encountered a similar incident or have video footage are asked to email the criminal investigations division at detectivesmpd7700@gmail.com.

