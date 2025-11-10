Man accused of shooting vehicle on I-71 arrested

WARREN COUNTY — A man was arrested after being accused of shooting at a vehicle while driving on Interstate 71 in Warren County.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they received a 911 call around 10:49 a.m. on Monday. In it, the caller said his vehicle had been shot on I-71 southbound near milepost 40.
The caller gave dispatchers a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which was later located by troopers. The vehicle was then pulled over by troopers on I-71 near Kings Mill Road.
An investigation showed the driver, Faizon Quartez White, 22, Columbus, shot at the victim’s vehicle while both were going south on I-71.
The victim’s vehicle was hit once by gunfire.
Troopers said the victim was not injured.
White was arrested on felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on a highway, both felonies. He was booked into the Warren County Jail, where he remains.
