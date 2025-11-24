Man accused of shooting women at area intersection facing attempted murder charges

Noah Brandon Collum Bays (Miami County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

WARREN COUNTY — A 31-year-old accused of shooting two women at an area intersection has been formally charged.

Noah Brandon Collum Bays was indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury on several charges, including attempted murder.

He appeared in court on Friday and was issued a bond of $1 million, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting happened Oct. 27 at the intersection of Lytle and Ferry roads around 12:52 p.m.

Bays, armed with a rifle, shot several rounds into a vehicle at the intersection of Lytle and Ferry roads, court documents allege.

The woman driving that vehicle, who prosecutors said was the intended target, was shot.

Additional shots also hit an unrelated vehicle, injuring another woman, and at least one round hit a house across the street, according to court documents.

Deputies were able to track down Bays’ vehicle.

He was arrested in Piqua and remains booked in the Warren County Jail.

Both women have received medical treatment and are recovering, the sheriff’s office said.

This shooting remains under investigation.

