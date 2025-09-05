Man accused of siphoning gas in Xenia arrested

Man arrested for siphoning gas in Greene County (Greene County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

XENIA — Police have made an arrest in a recent case of gas siphoning in Greene County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Xenia Police said they received multiple reports of gasoline theft from vehicles in the 200-300 block of E. Second Street.

News Center 7 reported on one case earlier this week. A family told Malik Patterson about waking up in a panic due to the smell of gas.

TRENDING STORIES:

It was later learned that the smell from coming from their car because someone drilled a hole through their gas tank in order to siphon fuel.

An investigation led police to identify the suspect as Kenneth Allen, 41.

Allen was arrested on September 4 and booked into the Greene County Jail, where he remains.

He’s facing charges of theft and criminal damaging, according to Xenia Police.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!