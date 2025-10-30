Man accused of stabbing 2 during block party

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed two people during a block party in Harrison Township.

James Collins was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on multiple felonious assault charges.

The charges are connected to two people seriously hurt in a stabbing during a fight at a block party on Embassy Place on Oct. 20, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Collins was arrested the next day.

He is due next in court on Nov. 4.

