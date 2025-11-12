Man accused of stealing car, credit cards in Mercer County formally charged

MERCER COUNTY — A Dayton man accused of stealing a car and several credit cards in Mercer County has been formally charged, according to our media partner WCSM Radio.

Davon Brandy, 22, was indicted by a Mercer County grand jury on Oct. 16 for the following charges:

1 count of grand theft of a motor vehicle

6 counts of felony theft

10 counts of misdemeanor theft

4 counts of criminal trespass

1 count of failure to comply with a police officer

Court records show that Brandy allegedly stole a 2015 Jeep Cherokee and multiple credit and debit cards on Dec. 27, 2023, WCSM reported.

Prosecutors said Brandy willfully ran from law enforcement after “committing a felony offense,” according to WCSM.

If convicted, Brandy could get thousands of dollars in fines and face several years in prison.

Brandy remains booked in the Mercer County Jail, according to jail records.

