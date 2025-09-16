Man accused of stealing grandmother’s car, hiding in sewer drain charged

Man found in sewer drain after large search forces shelter-in-place in Montgomery County An 18-year-old Kentucky man was arrested Monday morning after being found in a sewer drain during a large search in southern Montgomery County.
By WHIO Staff

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The man accused of stealing his grandmother’s car and leading police on a chase now faces charges.

A Warren County grand jury indicted Trevor Walker on multiple charges, including receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, and inducing panic.

News Center 7 previously reported that Walker was arrested last month after investigators found him hiding in a sewer drain in Washington Township.

On Aug. 11, Springboro officers located a stolen white Toyota Sienna on State Route 741 near Pennyroyal Road.

The driver, later identified as Trevor Walker, was on State Route 73 when officers tried to pull him over.

Cruiser camera video obtained by News Center 7 shows Walker ignoring the lights and sirens and driving away.

Walker led police across several busy interstates and streets. The video also shows Walker cutting off several cars, including a big rig.

The chase ended in a crash after Walker ran a red light near Paragon Road and smashed into a car.

After crashing, Walker and a juvenile female got out of the car. The girl complied with the police while Walker tried to steal a motorcycle before running away.

“Now you’re fleeing on foot, possibly have a gun, so you’re desperate, going into a subdivision. And at the same time, you know we got to worry about everything else that’s going on, so this is about as dangerous as it gets,” Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Jeremy Roy said.

Walker’s dash into a wooded park area led SWAT to shut down and search.

News Center 7’s cameras captured authorities pulling him from a sewer drain and handcuffing him.

Court documents show that the car Walker crashed was stolen from his grandmother, who was assaulted.

Investigators said two guns were stolen in the home invasion in Kentucky. A handgun and a rifle were found in the car, according to court documents.

Walker is currently booked in the Warren County Jail.

