Man accused of stealing from local business arrested

RICHMOND, Indiana — A man accused of stealing from a local business has been arrested, according to the Richmond Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police received reports of a theft at a business in the 2100 block of West National Road on July 24.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators identified Jimmy Rasner as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest, according to the department.

Rasner turned himself in at the Wayne County Jail.

Authorities were also able to recover the stolen property.

“Our local businesses work hard to serve this community. When someone tries to take from them, we make sure it’s taken back, and that they face the consequences,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group