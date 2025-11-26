Man accused of stealing several trail cameras from local Walmart

Theft suspect (Beavercreek police)
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Police are looking for a man they said stole several trail cameras from a Walmart.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Beavercreek police said the man entered the Walmart on Pentagon Boulevard, grabbed the cameras, and walked out through the general merchandise doors.

Walmart told police the cameras were worth $510.

TRENDING STORIES:

The alleged thief left the area in a Ford Fusion.

Anyone who can recognize the man or has any information is asked to contact Ofc. Ashworth at (937) 426-1225 ext. 135 or by email at ashworthd@beavercreekohio.gov.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Beavercreek’s police app.

Theft vehicle Beavercreek (Beavercreek police)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!