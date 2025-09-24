Man accused of strangling woman to death with towel at Ohio nursing home

LUCAS COUNTY — A man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman to death at an Ohio nursing home.

Roscoe Gilmore, Jr., 63, has been charged with murder and strangulation, according to Maumee Municipal Court records obtained by WTOL, our CBS affiliate in Toledo.

Gilmore is accused of using a towel to strangle a woman, identified as 53-year-old Kimberly Moore, to death at Heritage Village in Waterville, Ohio.

Moore was found with the towel tied around her neck. There was also “severe” bruising around her neck and on her face.

Moore’s cause of death was determined to be strangulation, and her manner of death was ruled a homicide by the local coroner’s office, WTOL reported.

Gilmore is being held in the Lucas County Jail. His bond was set at $1 million for the murder charge and $500,000 for the strangulation charge on Wednesday morning.

