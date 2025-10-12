Man accused of taking money for headstones, not providing them formally charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local man who was paid to provide memorial headstones but never did has been formally charged.

Trevor Bush was indicted on several counts of theft, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office investigated Bush after several complaints that he had taken money for memorial headstones on behalf of Greencastle Cemetery in Harrison Township, but failed to provide the purchased headstones.

Bush was charged with three counts of misdemeanor theft, 10 counts of felony theft, and one count of endowment care trust violation, according to the prosecutor’s office.

