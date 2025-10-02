Man accused of throwing lit fireworks at people experiencing homelessness

Charles Mitchell (Hamilton County Justice Center)
By WHIO Staff

HAMILTON COUNTY — A man is facing charges after being accused of throwing fireworks at a couple experiencing homelessness in Hamilton County last year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Charles Mitchell, 22, of Fairfield, has been charged with two counts of aggravated arson, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victims were sheltering under the drive-thru of an abandoned bank building in August 2024 when Mitchell reportedly drove by and threw a canister-shell firework near where they were sleeping.

Mitchell was arrested last month, over a year later.

He was indicted last week. If convicted, WCPO reported he could face up to 22 years in prison.

Mitchell is currently booked in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!