Man admits to shooting baseball player at university in Ohio

OHIO — A 29-year-old man admitted to shooting a baseball player at Muskingum University in 2023, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

Franklin Grayson, 29, of Florida, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, felonious assault, inducing panic, improperly discharging a firearm in a school safety zone, carrying a concealed weapon and tampering with evidence on Friday.

“This horrible attack showed the resiliency of the Muskingum University community, and the competence of Muskingum County law enforcement,” said Muskingum County Assistant Prosecutor John Litle.

The shooting happened on March 17, 2023, at Mose Moorehead Baseball Field at Muskingum University.

The victim, an Olivet College baseball player, was shot multiple times but survived, WBNS-10 reported.

Authorities said Grayson flew from Florida to Ohio on the day of the shooting, rented a car, and purchased a bike to attend the game.

Grayson hid the car at a local business and rode the bike to the baseball game, according to the prosecutor’s office.

His phone records showed searches for Olivet College baseball games, indicating a premeditated plan to attend a previous game that was canceled, according to WBNS-10.

Grayson graduated from Olivet College in 2021 but had no known connection to the victim or Muskingum University.

He now faces over 35 years in prison, our media partners reported.

