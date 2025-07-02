Man allegedly steals 100 Pepsi products, 40 pints of ice cream from Ohio ballpark

TOLEDO — A man is accused of breaking into an Ohio ballpark and stealing several food and beverages throughout June.

James Benschoter, 59, allegedly scaled the fence of Fifth Third Field in downtown Toledo several times and broke the locks on coolers, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

Security cameras reportedly caught Benschoter stealing the following items on the listed dates:

June 4: 100 bottles of Pepsi products

June 13: A bag of popcorn and two bags of unknown products

June 23: 40 pints of ice cream and a wine cooler

Toledo police have issued arrest warrants for Benschoter’s arrest, WTOL-11 reported.

He has since been charged with four counts of breaking and entering.

Police said they identified Benschoter due to “several” previous interactions.

Benschoter has previously been charged with criminal trespassing for living in the basement of a Toledo business, according to WTOL-11.

