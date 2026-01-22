Man arrested after Champaign County standoff

ST. PARIS — A man was arrested after a standoff at a Champaign County home Wednesday night.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a home on Springfield Street in St. Paris on a possible domestic incident shortly before 9:45 p.m., according to Chief Deputy Robert Wagner.

Deputies were told that 34-year-old Alexander Roberts was “intoxicated, breaking items, and that a handgun might be in the room.”

Deputies found Roberts hiding under a bed, but they “disengaged” after he said he had a gun and would shoot himself.

Roberts initially refused to come downstairs despite deputies giving verbal commands.

Wagner said Roberts eventually calmed down and became cooperative after continued de-escalation efforts and the arrival of additional units.

Roberts was arrested for inducing panic and transported to Mercy Health - Urbana Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

