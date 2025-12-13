Man arrested after drug bust at area home

RICHMOND — A 63-year-old man was arrested as part of a drug investigation in Richmond, according to the Richmond Police Department.

The Richmond police SAFE Team and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotics investigation in the 1000 block of Parry Street on Dec. 9.

Keith Bronston, 63, was arrested on several charges, including dealing in methamphetamine/narcotic drug, dealing in cocaine, and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, according to the department.

Investigators seized drugs, guns and drug paraphernalia during this operation.

“Whether a case starts with our SAFE Team or with our partners, the outcome is the same. If you sell drugs and arm yourself illegally in Richmond, we will identify you, dismantle your operation, and put you in handcuffs,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

