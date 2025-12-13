Man arrested after drug bust at area home

Parry Street drug bust (Richmond Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

RICHMOND — A 63-year-old man was arrested as part of a drug investigation in Richmond, according to the Richmond Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Richmond police SAFE Team and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotics investigation in the 1000 block of Parry Street on Dec. 9.

TRENDING STORIES:

Keith Bronston, 63, was arrested on several charges, including dealing in methamphetamine/narcotic drug, dealing in cocaine, and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, according to the department.

Investigators seized drugs, guns and drug paraphernalia during this operation.

“Whether a case starts with our SAFE Team or with our partners, the outcome is the same. If you sell drugs and arm yourself illegally in Richmond, we will identify you, dismantle your operation, and put you in handcuffs,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!