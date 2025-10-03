Man arrested after explosive devices found in vehicle, police say

COLUMBUS — A man is facing charges after police said they found improvised explosive devices in his vehicle.

A Columbus police officer stopped Jovan Linville on East Welch Avenue.

During the stop, the officer saw items suspected to be IEDs, our news partners at WBNS reported.

The Columbus Fire Bomb Squad confirmed the items were explosives made with firework parts and black powder.

Linville told officers he lived on East Welch Avenue, but then changed it to Fairwood Avenue.

Officers searched the East Welch Avenue home, where they found fentanyl, crack cocaine, and guns, according to police.

Nothing was found at the Fairwood Avenue address.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance.

