Man arrested after he was found underneath vehicle trying to steal it

By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — A man was arrested after he was found underneath a vehicle he was trying to steal in Darke County Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:21 p.m., Darke County Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Hollansburg Tampico Road on reports of a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man underneath a vehicle.

He was reportedly attempting to make the vehicle mobile in order to take it off the property without permission.

The man was taken into custody and transported to the Darke County Jail.

He was booked on preliminary charges of attempted theft and criminal trespass.

