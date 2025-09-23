Man arrested after leading authorities on multi-county chase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man is in jail after leading authorities on a multi-county police chase over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Denico Fudge, 31, of St. Paris, was arrested and booked into the Greene County Jail for failure to comply with the order or signal or a police officer, a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Just before midnight on Sept. 20, a trooper spotted a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup truck traveling southbound on Interstate 675, near milepost 18, with no lights on.

TRENDING STORIES:

The trooper got behind the GMC and observed a marked lane violation, the spokesperson said.

Shortly after, the trooper activated his overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop.

The GMC was slow to stop, but eventually got off I-675 to N. Fairfield Road, appearing to stop on the right shoulder.

The spokesperson said the driver, identified as Fudge, then quickly accelerated and traveled back onto I-675 southbound.

While heading southbound on the interstate, a ladder fell from the bed of the pickup truck onto the roadway.

The spokesperson said another vehicle was hit by the ladder, and the Beavercreek Police Department is handling that crash.

Fudge then exited the interstate and got on US-35 into Montgomery County.

The chase went down Woodman Drive, Eastman Avenue, Dora Avenue and Richland Avenue, the spokesperson said.

Fudge stopped the GMC after traveling east on Richland Avenue and stuck his hands out of the window.

The trooper and Riverside police officers took Fudge into custody without incident.

He was transported to the Beavercreek Police Department to receive a citation for the crash and then taken to the Greene County Jail, the spokesperson said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia Post.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group