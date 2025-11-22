Man arrested after officer uses tire-deflation device to prevent chase

ENGLEWOOD — A local police officer prevented a chase by using a tire-deflation device late Thursday night.

Englewood police officer B. Conley stopped a car eastbound on Interstate 70 just before midnight, according to the Englewood Police Department.

The officer deployed a "Piranha tire-deflation device" at the start of the stop.

The department said this car ran from Union police just 15 minutes earlier.

Body camera and cruiser camera video shows the car trying to leave the traffic stop with the Englewood officer.

However, the device deflated the passenger rear tire, and the car came to a stop just 1.7 miles away.

A 21-year-old man was arrested for failure to obey the signal or order of a police officer, the department said. His identity was not immediately available.

The man was also cited for operating a vehicle without a license and displaying illegal or fictitious plates.

