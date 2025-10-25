Man arrested after police find firearm, suspected narcotics inside Darke County home

GREENVILLE — A local man was arrested after police found a firearm and suspected narcotics inside a Darke County home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday, officers with the Greenville Police Department executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Washington Ave, according to a press release.

TRENDING STORIES:

The warrant was in reference to an investigation regarding a subject illegally owning a firearm, according to the department.

During the investigation, police found a firearm and suspected narcotics.

Alexander Bryant was arrested and charged with Having Weapons While Under Disability, which is a third-degree felony.

Bryant was booked into the Darke County Jail.

“Chief Benge encourages citizens to call when they observe activity that appears to be suspicious, as it could lead to similar investigations to make our community safer,” the department said in the release.

The incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group