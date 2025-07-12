Man arrested after SWAT presence at Centerville home

Police lights Police lights
By WHIO Staff

CENTERVILLE — A man was arrested after a SWAT presence at a Centerville home early Saturday morning, a Centerville police sergeant confirmed to News Center 7.

Police initially responded to reports of a disturbance in the 200 block of S Main Street early Saturday morning.

While investigating, authorities determined that some kind of “physical altercation” had occurred, and the man was going to be arrested.

Officers tried to arrest the man, but he was uncooperative, the sergeant said.

A local SWAT team was eventually called to the scene.

The sergeant said the man was eventually taken into custody and has since been booked in the Montgomery County Jail on numerous charges.

It is unclear how long authorities were on scene of this incident.

Montgomery County Jail records indicate that Joseph Howard II, 37, was arrested in the 200 block of S Main Street by Centerville police around 4:30 a.m. on preliminary charges of assault, resisting arrest and obstructing official business. However, authorities have not confirmed that Howard was the man arrested in this incident.

Joseph Howard II (Montgomery County Jail)

The sergeant doesn’t believe there were any injuries in this incident.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

