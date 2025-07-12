Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A 26-year-old man was arrested after a SWAT standoff in Preble County on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, July 9, deputies with the Preble County Sheriff’s office (PCSO) were dispatched to assist the Wayne County Sheriff’s office in locating a wanted subject from their county, according to a release from the PCSO.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Trenton Wintrow of Richmond, was believed to be at a residence in New Westville.

He was wanted for failure to appear on original charges of intimidation (threat to commit a forcible felony) and public intoxication, according to the release.

Deputies arrived at a home in the 10000 block of State Route 320, where they located Wintrow.

Wintrow exited the back door and was confronted by a deputy before immediately retreating back into the house.

Wintrow has a history of violence and resisting law enforcement in prior interactions, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two women who were also inside the house were evacuated. Wintrow refused to leave the house for more than two hours.

The Darke County SWAT Team responded to the scene, and a search warrant was secured for the residence.

SWAT units were about to make their initial entrance into the house when Wintrow exited out the back door and was immediately apprehended, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wintrow was booked into the Preble County Jail and faces additional charges in Preble County.

On Friday, he was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with the following:

Inducing Panic, a 5th Degree Felony

Obstructing Official Business, a 5th Degree Felony

Resisting Arrest, a 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

SR 320 was closed for several hours during the standoff.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group