Man arrested by US Marshals, sheriff’s office after violating bond conditions

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man was arrested by the US Marshals Service and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon.

John Dean was taken into custody on Wilmington Avenue after an active warrant was issued by the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for his failure to comply with court-ordered bond conditions, according to the sheriff’s office.

The warrant for Dean’s arrest was related to him leading deputies on a high-speed chase in June.

In addition to the existing charges, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office plans to present further charges related to what happened while attempting to arrest Dean on Nov. 13 and Nov. 17.

Those charges include felonious assault on a peace officer, felony obstruction of official business, and escape.

