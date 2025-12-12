Man arrested in Dayton in connection with racketeering conspiracy

DAYTON — A 30-year-old man was arrested in Dayton this week in connection with the theft and resale of restaurant cooking oil.

Jie Wang was taken into custody during “court authorized law enforcement activity” involving the FBI in Dayton on Thursday, a spokesperson for the FBI’s Cincinnati office confirmed to News Center 7.

Wang is one of 13 people who were recently indicted by a federal grand jury in Des Moines, Iowa, with charges related to a racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit the offense of interstate transportation of stolen property, and money laundering.

Wang is facing charges of racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to transport stolen property interstate.

Those charged are accused of committing thefts of cooking oil, which can be refined into biodiesel fuel and re-sold, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Iowa.

They’re accused of driving trucks to restaurants and stealing, or attempting to steal, cooking oil from oil collection tanks in restaurants in several states, including Ohio.

Court records then allege they took the stolen oil to several different warehouses, including one in Tipp City.

The oil would then be sold, and they allegedly laundered the proceeds.

