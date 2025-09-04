Man arrested for exposing himself to child at Meijer, charged for same crime at Five Below

RICHMOND — A 46-year-old man was arrested again for allegedly exposing himself to a child at another area store.

Wendell Woodall, of Fountain City, was arrested on a warrant for performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and indecent exposure, the Richmond Police Department announced on Wednesday.

The arrest stems from a report that he exposed his genitals to a child at the Five Below on E. National Road on Aug. 18.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Woodall was arrested last week for a similar incident at the Meijer on Chester Boulevard that reportedly happened on Aug. 20.

“Unfortunately, one arrest wasn’t the end of this disgusting story. When new allegations surfaced, our detectives went right back to work, gathered the evidence, and brought it forward,” Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said in a social media post. “That’s how you protect children in this community, by following every lead and holding offenders accountable every single time. This case is now in the hands of the Prosecutor’s Office and the courts.”

