Man arrested for OVI after crashing into mailbox, utility pole in Darke County

Man arrested for OVI after crashing into mailbox, utility pole in Darke County (blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — A man was arrested on OVI charges after he crashed into a mailbox and a utility pole in Darke County Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 6:21 p.m. Sunday, Darke County Deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of SR 571 West in Greenville on reports of a single-vehicle crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation showed a pickup truck driven by 45-year-old Justin Taylor of Greenville was traveling southeast-bound on SR 571 West.

The truck then traveled off the right side of the road, struck a mailbox, entered the ditch, and struck a utility pole.

While on scene, Taylor presented several indicators of being under the influence of alcohol, according to deputies.

Taylor was not injured as a result of the crash.

Taylor was placed under arrest for suspicion of Operating a Vehicle while under the Influence of Alcohol (OVI) and was taken to Darke County Jail.

He later submitted to a breathalyzer test and was booked into jail.

Taylor is being charged with two counts of OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor, and Failure to Control a Motor Vehicle, a minor misdemeanor.

He has since posted bond pending his arraignment with the Darke County Municipal Court.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!