Man arrested on OVI charges 2 weeks after 30-year-old murder case dismissed

CINCINNATI — A man whose 30-year-old murder case was dismissed was arrested almost two weeks later for OVI on Wednesday.

Elwood Jones was convicted in 1996 for the murder of Rhoda Nathan, according to our news partner, WCPO.

Jones was involved in a crash at the intersection of East McMillian and Woodburn avenues around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the crash.

On Dec. 12, Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich dismissed the 1995 murder case against Jones.

Nathan was found brutally beaten in her hotel room at the Embassy Suites in Blue Ash.

Jones sat on death row for nearly three decades before being granted a new trial in 2022.

When reviewing the case, Pillich said there was a lack of forensic or physical evidence that directly linked Jones to the murder, insufficient follow-ups with witness statements that pointed to other possible suspects, and a failure to provide Jones’ attorneys with a large amount of investigatory material before the trial.

Jones is charged with OVI, leaving the scene of a crash, and failure to control a motor vehicle.

He is expected to be in court for the OVI-related charges on Monday, Dec. 29.

