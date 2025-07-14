Man caught with nearly 26 pounds of meth in storage bin facing at least 10 years in prison

CINCINNATI — An Ohio man is facing at least 10 years in prison after he was caught with approximately 26 pounds of methamphetamine.

46-year-old Myron Billups of Cincinnati pleaded guilty to possessing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to court documents.

On July 27, 2024, law enforcement officers saw Billups near a residence on Drew Ave in Cincinnati receiving a plastic storage bin.

Billups placed the bin in the trunk of a red Lexus that belonged to someone else and went inside the residence, according to court documents.

Billups was later stopped by police while driving the red Lexus for a traffic violation.

A K9 alerted to the vehicle, and officers discovered approximately 26 pounds of methamphetamine in the storage bin.

Law enforcement also found $3,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia, and two baggies of fentanyl after searching the Drew Ave residence.

Billups was federally charged in August 2024. He faces at least 10 years in prison.

