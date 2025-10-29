Man charged after 2 women shot at area intersection

Two women were hurt after a shooting at an area intersection.

WARREN COUNTY — A local man had been charged in connection with a shooting at a Warren County intersection.

Noah Brandon Collum Bays was charged with two counts of felonious assault.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting happened Monday on Lytle and Ferry roads around 12:52 p.m., according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Warren County Sheriff Barry Riley said a vehicle approached both of the women’s cars at the intersection and shot them, then drove off.

Deputies were able to track down Bays’ vehicle.

He was arrested in Piqua.

Both women have received medical treatment and are recovering, the sheriff’s office said.

This shooting remains under investigation.

Noah Brandon Collum Bays (Miami County Jail)

