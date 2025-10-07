Man charged in connection to shooting that killed 22-year-old

SPRINGFIELD — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Springfield early Thursday morning.
Detectives arrested Charles Tanturri II, 25, of Springfield on Oct. 3.
A Clark County Grand Jury indicted Tanturri on charges of murder, felonious assault, and improperly discharging at or into a habituation, according to a media release.
As News Center 7 previously reported, police were called to the 1400 block of Delta Road on reports of a shooting around 3:10 a.m.
The scene was near the Southern Village Shopping Center.
When they got to the scene, they found Jalesseazay Posey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson for the Springfield Police Division.
Posey was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Tanturri is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Springfield Police Division at (937) 324-7685.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted at spdtip.gov.
