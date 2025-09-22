Man charged with 9th OVI offense after driving impaired with children in vehicle

Man charged with 9th OVI offense after driving impaired with children in vehicle

SPRINGFIELD — A local man was charged with his ninth OVI offense after he was caught driving impaired with children in the vehicle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) arrested Howard Isley of Springfield for operating a vehicle under the influence after he was pulled over for a marked lane violation.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the traffic stop, Isley displayed indicators of possible impairment, according to the OSHP.

Further investigation determined that Isley was impaired, and he was placed under arrest for OVI.

Isley was also charged with two counts of endangering children, as two juveniles were in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop and arrest, according to the OSHP.

Isley had previously been convicted of driving under the influence eight times between 1996 and 2023, with two prior felony convictions.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group