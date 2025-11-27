Man charged with aggravated arson after starting fire in apartment building

Man charged with aggravated arson after starting fire in apartment building

COLUMBUS — A man was charged with aggravated arson in connection with a fire at an Ohio apartment building last weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Dublin Granville Road in Columbus around 8:50 p.m. Saturday on reports of a fire in one unit of a three-story apartment building, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Multiple residents were rescued or removed due to heavy smoke conditions, according to court documents obtained by WBNS-10 TV.

Two people were transported to Mount Carmel St. Ann’s, and their conditions were described as stable, according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter.

Court documents said 52-year-old Gregory Wonderly admitted to starting the fire by igniting toilet paper using a stove top burner and holding the flame to the cord of a wall-mounted television, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Wonderly reportedly told investigators that he set the fire because he believed voices were coming from his TV.

Wonderly was booked into Franklin County Jail on Tuesday and appeared at an arraignment hearing on Wednesday in Franklin County Municipal Court, WBNS-10 TV reported.

His bond was set at $200,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group