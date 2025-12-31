Man charged with killing person with ‘homemade wooden club’

CINCINNATI — A 40-year-old man was arrested after killing a person with a “homemade wooden club.”

Andre Michael Redmond was charged with murder for a death that occurred in the 1800 block of Hewitt Ave, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

Cincinnati police officers responded to Hewitt Ave just before 3 p.m. Tuesday for a person who had been found dead.

The Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) did not identify the victim and told WCPO-9 TV that it was a “suspicious death” investigation being handled by the Homicide Unit.

Police did not originally release any suspect information.

According to Hamilton County court records obtained by WCPO-9 TV, Redmond allegedly caused the death of a person by blunt force trauma from a “homemade wooden club.”

Redmond is currently being held at the Hamilton County Jail and is expected to be in court on Wednesday morning.

