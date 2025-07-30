Man convicted of drowning wife in bathtub after several trials denied parole

Federal judge asked to grant Ryan Widmer a fourth trial
By WHIO Staff

WARREN COUNTY — An area man serving a life sentence after he was convicted of drowning his wife in their bathtub has been denied parole.

Ryan Widmer was initially found guilty of drowning his 24-year-old wife, Sarah, in Warren County in 2009, our news partners at WCPO reported.

The conviction was overturned after the state learned jurors were conducting their own experiments into how long it takes a body to dry after a bath and sharing it with other jurors.

A second trial ended in a hung jury before a third trial in 2011 ended with a conviction.

Now, a parole board has decided Widmer will remain in prison for at least another five years before revisiting parole.

