Man crashes stolen car during police chase, seriously injures another driver

FILE PHOTO. (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

AKRON, Ohio — A 27-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for stealing a car and leading police on a chase that ended in a crash that seriously injured another driver.

Around 3:14 p.m., Akron Police officers responded to a Circle K in the 1600 block of East Ave for a report of a stolen car, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

When officers arrived, the car owner said he had left his car running and entered the Circle K briefly, when an unknown suspect stole his car.

Later, an officer found the stolen car as it was pulling into a parking lot in the 1300 block of Vernon Odom Blvd, WOIO-19 reported.

When officers attempted to pull the driver over, he did not stop and continued driving eastbound on Vernon Odom Blvd, which prompted a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the driver ran a red light at the intersection of Vernon Odom Boulevard and Superior Avenue and hit another car, WOIO-19 reported.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as 27-year-old Brandon Davis. The driver of the other vehicle was identified as a 42-year-old man.

Both men were seriously injured and taken to an area hospital, WOIO-19 reported.

Officers learned that Davis had eight active warrants from multiple jurisdictions at the time of his arrest.

He was also charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle, WOIO-19 reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

