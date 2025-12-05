Man in critical condition after local shooting

DAYTON — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Dayton Thursday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
At around 8:30 p.m., Dayton police were called to reports of a shooting in the first block of Wroe Avenue.
When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Dozens of dead vultures found on fields at Ohio school
- Drivers vandalize local parks; the cost taxpayers face for repairs
- Fight between cellmates leads to use of force from officers before inmate’s death, report shows,
He was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, according to a police spokesperson.
We are working to learn if someone was taken into custody and for additional details about the victim.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group