Man in critical condition after shooting near local bar; Suspect reportedly makes full confession

DAYTON — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting near a local bar over the weekend, according to Dayton Police Department Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Linden Avenue, near Pat’s Bar, on Sunday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital via private conveyance.

Sheldon said the victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening, but he isn’t currently listed in critical condition.

Detectives with the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit located a suspect, according to an update from the department on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old man made a full confession to the shooting, Sheldon said.

He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on felonious assault.

The suspect’s identity wasn’t immediately available.

