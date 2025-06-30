Man critically injured after shooting during apparent drug deal in Dayton neighborhood

Upon arrival, officers found a man inside the house with “multiple” gunshot wounds, according to a Dayton sergeant at the scene.

DAYTON — A man was shot during an apparent drug deal inside a Dayton home Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Middlehurst Lane just before 2 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 51-year-old man inside suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Dayton Police Sergeant Andrew Zecchini.

Medics took the man to an area hospital where he is currently listed in critical, but non-life-threatening condition.

“Evidence of illicit drugs sales were observed inside the home,” Zecchini said.

Someone heard the man yelling for help and called 911.

Zecchini said the caller likely saved the man’s life by getting him the help he needed quickly.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with neighbors about what happened over the weekend.

Shaday Haynes said she has lived in the neighborhood for seven years and said it’s a peaceful area.

“People pretty much mind their own business. Kids to come out here and play,” Haynes said. “I pray for him and his family. I hope he’s alright, because that’s shocking.”

Zecchini said detectives collected evidence from the scene.

It is unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection with this shooting.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

