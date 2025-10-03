Man dead, 2 juveniles seriously injured in northern Ohio crash

By WHIO Staff

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — A man is dead, and two juveniles were seriously injured in a northern Ohio crash.

Around 2:30 p.m. last Friday, Sept. 26, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to The Bend Road and State Route 18 in Defiance County on reports of a crash, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

The preliminary investigation showed that 79-year-old Gary Davis of Bryan, Ohio, was driving a silver Ford Ranger southbound on The Bend Road when he failed to yield at a posted stop sign at the intersection of SR-18.

Davis then struck a blue Ford Focus, driven by a 17-year-old female from Defiance, Ohio, that was traveling east on SR-18, WTOL-11 reported.

After the impact, both vehicles left the southeast corner of the intersection.

Davis was taken to a hospital in Defiance with serious injuries before being transferred to a hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, WTOL-11 reported.

On Sept. 29, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Both the driver and the passenger of the Focus, an 8-year-old child, were life-flighted from the scene to the hospital in Fort Wayne with serious injuries, WTOL-11 reported.

It is unclear at this time if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

