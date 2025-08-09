Man dead after being hit by car in Clark County

Lower Valley Pike Crash
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — One person is dead after being hit by a car in Clark County on Friday.

News Center 7's Malik Patterson is on scene.

Around 9:30 p.m., Clark County deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to the 11000 block of Lower Valley Pike for a person hit by a car.

An initial investigation found that a male was walking down the street when two dogs from a nearby home approached him, according to Sgt. J-Vonne Humphreys with the Ohio State Highway Patrol

Moments later, the man and one of the dogs were hit by a car.

He died from his injuries

The dog is said to be okay.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

State troopers are still investigating the crash.

