Man dead after crashing on Ohio interstate, walking into traffic

AKRON, Ohio — A 48-year-old man is dead after he crashed his vehicle on an Ohio interstate and then walked into oncoming traffic.

The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. Sunday, in the westbound lanes on Interstate 277 in Akron, the CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

Witnesses told officers a Tesla driver was speeding and weaving before he crashed into the barrier.

The driver then got out of his vehicle and was struck by another car while walking on the highway, WOIO-19 reported.

The man, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

