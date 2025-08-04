Man dead after Darke County house fire identified

Darke County Sheriff’s detectives and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to figure out the cause of this fire.

NEW MADISON — The man who died house fire in Darke County on Saturday has been identified.

Rock A. Kiser, 69, was identified by the Darke County Coroner, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

Kiser was the lone occupant of the house on Jefferson Street where the fire happened.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the fire was reported in the 100 block of Jefferson Street in New Madison around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

When firefighters got on the scene, they found the house on fire and neighbors said they believed someone was trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to remove Kiser from the home, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

News Center 7 spoke to Kiser’s neighbors, who lived next to him for 30 years. They said he often kept to himself, but would come out to go to his favorite local restaurant.

“He loved to go to Snoopy’s. 4:30, 5 o’clock, I always looked for him,” Candy Null said.

