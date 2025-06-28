Man dead after motorcycle overturns on Ohio roadway

CLERMONT COUNTY — A man is dead after his motorcycle overturned on an Ohio roadway early Saturday morning.

Around 2:00 a.m., troopers with the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched to reports of a crash on State Route 28 near Business 28 in Miami Township, Clermont County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle operated by 44-year-old Christopher McGrath of Milford was heading southwest on SR 28 when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned in the roadway.

McGrath was the only occupant and was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred, according to the OSHP.

He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

