Man dead after shooting at Ohio nightclub

By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND — A man was shot and killed at a nightclub in Cleveland on Sunday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The shooting happened at Medusa nightclub in the 1400 block of St. Clair Avenue in the early morning hours.

Upon arrival, Cleveland police and medics found that a man in his 20s had been shot, WOIO-19 reported.

Monte Baker, 23, was pronounced dead on scene.

There is currently no suspect information.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit.

