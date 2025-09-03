Man dead, woman in custody after shooting in Ohio neighborhood

Police lights
Man dead, woman in custody after shooting in Ohio neighborhood FILE PHOTO: Man dead, woman in custody after shooting in Ohio neighborhood (fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

NEW RICHMOND — A man is dead, and a woman is in custody after a shooting in an Ohio neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in Clermont County, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

When they arrived, they found a man shot in the chest and pronounced him dead at the scene, New Richmond Police Chief Scott Noel said.

The chief said a woman has been taken into custody.

The nature of the relationship between the man and woman is currently unknown. The shooting is believed to be “domestic in nature,” Noel said.

The identities of the man and woman have not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

