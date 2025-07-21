Man describes moments possible tornado rips through Clark County neighborhood

The storm was reported in the area of Northridge just before 9:40 p.m.

CLARK COUNTY — A man who lives in Moorefield Township is sharing his expiernce after a possible tornado ripped through the community Saturday night.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the storm was reported in the area of Northridge just before 9:40 p.m.

Bailey Eakins was sitting in his apartment when he saw something strange.

“(I was) watching TV, and through the window, everything just kind of flashed green,” Eakins said.

Eakins walked to the window to check it out.

“(I) peeked through the blinds, and it was super windy for a second, but by the time we got to the back door, it was, you know, silent,” Eakins said.

He eventually walked outside to see what had happened.

“We just (saw a) whole bunch of trees down and everything, and whole bunch of people,” Eakins added.

Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark said the storm-related damage was located north of Moorefield Road between W Ridgewood and E Ridgewood roads.

News Center 7 crews in Moorefield Township Saturday night saw damage to homes, powerlines, and trees.

It wasn’t long before the neighborhood sprang into action and worked to clean up the mess left behind.

“Seen a tractor come through,” Eakins said. “Then some guys with chainsaws. They were trying to get all the trees moved for the night, I’m figuring.”

As people tried to help clear the way, first responders quickly jumped into action and worked to make sure everyone was okay.

As previously reported, there were no reports of injuries.

Sheriff Clark talked to News Center 7’s Malik Patterson on scene Saturday night about what happened.

“We’ve been able to plot some of the damage out with drone coverage. It looks like it is a straight line. Can we call it tornado? We can’t call it that. We do have significant damage,” Clark said.

No severe weather warnings or watches were issued at the time of the storm.

