Man dies after being found shot inside vehicle in Ohio neighborhood

Police tape at a crime scene.
Shooting investigation FILE PHOTO: Man dies after being found shot inside vehicle in Ohio neighborhood (Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after officers found him shot in an Ohio neighborhood late Tuesday.

Cincinnati officers responded around 11 p.m. to a reported shooting in Over-the-Rhine near W. McMicken Avenue and Mohawk Place, according to our news partner WCPO TV in Cincinnati.

Upon arrival, officers found a man shot multiple times inside a vehicle.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital, where he died, according to Cincinnati Police.

The man has not yet been identified.

No suspects are in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

