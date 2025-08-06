Man dies after being found shot inside vehicle in Ohio neighborhood

FILE PHOTO: Man dies after being found shot inside vehicle in Ohio neighborhood

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after officers found him shot in an Ohio neighborhood late Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cincinnati officers responded around 11 p.m. to a reported shooting in Over-the-Rhine near W. McMicken Avenue and Mohawk Place, according to our news partner WCPO TV in Cincinnati.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, officers found a man shot multiple times inside a vehicle.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital, where he died, according to Cincinnati Police.

The man has not yet been identified.

No suspects are in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group