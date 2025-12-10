Man dies after being hit by multiple cars outside Love’s Truck Stop

By WHIO Staff

RICHMOND, Ind. — A man died after deputies said he was hit multiple times outside a Richmond truck stop.

Around 6 a.m. On Wednesday, deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were called to north US-35 in front of the Love’s Truck Stop in Richmond for a crash.

Deputies found an unidentified man lying in the road, who was pronounced dead.

An investigation found that a car was traveling southbound on US-35 when it hit the man.

The driver told police they did not see the man.

Two other drivers traveling northbound on US-35 also hit the man in the roadway.

Deputies said intoxication does not seem to be a factor, but visibility due to the weather and time of day may have played a part.

Crews are working to identify the man who died.

We will continue to follow this story.

