Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Miami County

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI COUNTY — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Miami County Friday morning.

Miami County deputies and Tipp City medics responded to Peters Road, between W. Evanston Road and Michaels Road, on reports of two people being hit by a vehicle.

When they got to the scene, Mathew Brown, 51, of Monroe Township, was pronounced deceased.

The second person hit was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

An initial investigation revealed that a vehicle was going southbound on Peters Road and crossed over into the northbound lane, hitting Brown and the second victim as they were walking southbound.

Deputies said there were no signs of impairment by the driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

